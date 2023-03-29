Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The high clouds will break away tonight for much cooler readings building in from our stable air mass. We will have wall-to-wall sunshine Thursday afternoon.

The overnight low readings by sunrise will dip down to nearly 40 Thursday morning and high temperatures warm to the mid-70s.

We will warm back up into the 80s for Friday and the weekend. A beautiful forecast through Friday until the set-up for severe storms arrives Saturday morning through early Saturday afternoon, so stay tuned for more changes in timing.

Weather Aware Saturday: Right now, 6 AM-5 PM Saturday afternoon there will be a strong line of showers and storms with a few storms elevating or becoming severe. This appears first to be along the I-85 corridor.

There will be brief heavy rainfall and lightning. These times will change likely. Stay tuned, especially by Thursday when we will have a clearer picture of the confidence level of these strong storms.

A look ahead for the storm cycle: Monday’s system across Tennessee will brush us on Monday, April 3rd. Then the following Thursday the 6th, and possibly Monday the 10th.

