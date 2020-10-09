LIVE NOW /
Trees Columbus: 20 years of Trees-Raffle raising money and helping our environment

Every time we grab a little shade, think about all those trees that provide relief. In fact, over these past 20 years, Trees Columbus planted more than eighteen-thousand trees of shade here in the Fountain City from fundraising dollars…And tonight’s “20 years of Trees-Raffle” took it over the top…

((SOT)) Executive Director-Dorothy McDaniel Trees Columbus…“… “

Members of Trees Columbus, “Nutty the Squirrel”, and Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald,  went live on social media in a virtual raffle drawing. The community support helped raise over 35-thousand dollars in ticket sales.  Generous prizes were raffled-off, including a cash drawing of ten-thousand-dollars.  

All the money raised will support more planting of trees, protecting Columbus’ urban tree canopy, forestry educational programs, tree walks, and fun community events all year long.  

For more information on Trees Columbus Click Here.

