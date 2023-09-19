Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another beautiful day for our Tuesday with temperatures only warming into the low to mid 80s. Overnight temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s, and a few passing clouds will move through.

For our Wednesday we will begin to experience some of the tropical air moving in from the tropical disturbance off the coast of the Carolinas. This air will cause clouds to decrease throughout the day tomorrow, and will bring a small chance for showers on Thursday. This tropical disturbance has a few low chance of becoming a named storm and will likely remain disorganized.

Conditions will quickly clear as we head toward the end of the week as the disturbance moves to the north east. This will leave us with gorgeous sunny skies for the weekend and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next chance for rain moves in at the start of next week as another cool front moves through the southeast.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Nigel this afternoon has strengthened into a Category 2 storm with a very large eyewall. Models are now more conservative and show that Nigel may not be our next major hurricane of the season. This storm is still on track to bank eastward over the next few days. We are also watching a wave off the coast of Africa that has a 70% of becoming or next named storm of the season. It is still to early to tell what threat this system may pose to land.