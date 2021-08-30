Tropical Depression Ida’s feeder bands add tornado threat through Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -- The CEO of one Columbus hospital system is expressing concerns as his organization prepares to institute a COVID vaccine mandate for all employees

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Piedmont Columbus Regional will require COVID vaccines for all of its more than 3,000 employees. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare CEO Melody Trimble told News 3 earlier this month that her hospital system is not there yet. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is strongly encouraging its nearly 2,000 employees to get vaccinated, but had not mandated it.