Tropical Moisture Lingers Behind Elsa but Not Enough to Call the Weekend a Washout

Tropical Storm Elsa has officially moved out of the area, with the main bulk of the storm situated over the North Carolina. As we head into Friday and even Saturday afternoon, we will start to see some convective clouds forming across the viewing area.



A steady stream of humid air continues even after Elsa’s departure from the region. High temperatures along with this humid air will trigger stray afternoon showers heading into the weekend but not a washout.



Sunday, were expecting conditions to lighten early in the day, leaving us with mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. As we head into Sunday evening, however, we could see the potential for stray showers in the evening and nighttime. Temperatures will also begin to climb back into the 90’s so be mindful of the high temperatures this weekend.



For the start of next week, we will start to see a pattern of summertime conditions returning to our area. We will still have high temperatures, but along with moisture coming from the Gulf, we could see some afternoon convective showers returning to the area. Expect stray to isolated afternoon showers as we start our week.