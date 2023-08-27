Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- One last day of scorching temperatures today. Heat Advisories still in effect until 8PM this evening as highs reach into the triple digits. A few stray storms this evening will bring little relief from the high temperatures.

A cool front moving in Monday afternoon will bring isolated storms and a few of these could be strong. Following this front, cooler temperatures will finally be in the First Alert Forecast. Tuesday expect highs in the lowers 90s, and Wednesday highs will finally be in the 80s!

Tracking the Tropics: Beginning Tuesday we will need to keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Depression Ten this Sunday morning is just below tropical storm strength and is expected to become a tropical storm later today. Current models show this storm making landfall between Tallahassee and Tampa Wednesday morning as a low end hurricane. As it moves northeast, some of our southeast counties may see some action from the outer rain bands.