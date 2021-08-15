Tropical Storm Fred To Impact The Chattahoochee Valley!

The weekend was relatively dry for many of you, but the beginning of the work week won’t be, thanks to Tropical Storm Fred.

Monday morning won’t be too bad as we wake up with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. But, as we go into the afternoon, the clouds will be on the increase, and by dinner time we could be dealing with some of the outer bands from Tropical Storm Fred. That’s when we’ll be Weather Aware and keep a real close eye on things for you. As we go through the overnight hours into Tuesday, those winds will increase, and by Tuesday morning, we could see wind gusts as high as 40 mph, with some spots getting up to 50 mph. We also have to be aware for any flooding issues, as we expect to see rain amounts of 2 to 4 inches, and because we are on the East side of the storm, we have to be aware for small isolated spin-up tornadoes. The bigger threats are the rain and wind, with the tornado risk be pretty low, especially since this isn’t a very strong system. We’ll probably be keeping an on the power situation as well. Couple windy conditions with saturated ground, and it could lead to downed trees, which could bring down power lines, resulting in power outages.

Once we get Fred out of here, we return to a more Summer-like pattern with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and a chance of an isolated shower or storm each afternoon.

Be safe Monday night into Tuesday and stayed tuned to your First Alert Weather Team for the latest on Fred and it’s impacts for the Chattahoochee Valley.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian