Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another day of pleasant temperatures and sunny skies to end your weekend! Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s later this afternoon, and there will be a few passing clouds later this afternoon.

As of 5 AM, we now have our 16th named storm of the 2023 season. Tropical Storm Philippe formed over the Atlantic this morning with wind gusts up to 60 mph. It is still to early to say what threat this storm will have to land.

A strong storm system to our west will continue moving southeastward today. This will weaken over the next 48 hours, just bringing us passing clouds as the front moves through Monday.

This same front will lift back to the north Tuesday and this will finally bring us some much needed rain. Isolated showers and storms will be possible starting Tuesday afternoon and will last through the end of the school week.