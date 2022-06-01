Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We are kicking off June first with an active tropical Atlantic forecast. June first is the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season. We are watching two areas at this time and we do not see any local impacts for our region over the next several days.

No change in the forecast with more chances for pop-up showers and storms. Just like the last few days, any shower or storm may cool you off but the humidity will “stick” around.

A weak cool front drapes through the region Thursday and Friday. This will increase the chances for pop-up storms during the afternoon and a few storms with gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.

Behind this cool front expect to enjoy a great weekend, with most of us remaining rain-free.