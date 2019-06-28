Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary at J&J Food Mart

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff Office is investigating a business burglary. On Friday, June 28 at 2:25 AM deputies were dispatched to the J&J Food Mart located 1231 Bartley Road after an alarm was activated at the store.

Once on scene deputies discovered that the front glass door was busted out and that a burglary had occurred. Investigators contacted the store owner who was able to pull camera footage. The footage showed a vehicle that appeared to be a white Nissan Sentra pull in to the parking lot of J&J Food Mart. Investigators say the vehicle was occupied by two males.

According to investigators the video showed the passenger exit the vehicle and smash the door to the business. He then entered the location and took two boxes of lottery tickets and then attempted to take the cash register. The two then fleed the location in the vehicle heading north on Whitesville Road toward LaGrange.

Anyone with any information on this case please contact 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.