Troup County approves emergency purchase of morgue due to rise in COVID deaths

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Board of Commissioners has approved the emergency purchase of a permanent morgue facility for the county. According board officials, the purchase is necessary due to “the significant increase in COVID related deaths.”

Wellstar West Georgia has been allowing the use of its morgue for storage needs, according to Troup County Coroner Erin Hackey.

Hackey said she identified the need for a larger morgue facility while a candidate for Troup County Coroner.

“At that time, it was not clear how urgent that need would become just a short time later,” said Hackey. “Not only during this pandemic, but also in the planning of future mass casualty and disaster events.”

The new morgue, a walk in cooler, will be installed and housed in the Wellstar West Georgia Hospital. According to officials the 10 foot by 10 foot facility will be able to store as many as 15 bodies.

The project is expected to take 12 weeks for completion. The purchase is being made the the use of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.