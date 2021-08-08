Troup County car accident takes the life of 29-year-old West Point woman

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
georgia-state_patrol_159200

Troup County, Ga. (WRBL) – Car crash in Troup County on August 7 turns fatal after a West Point woman died as a result of a two-vehicle collision.

First responders responded to the call in reference to a wreck on the 6200 block of West Point Road at 4:23 p.m., August 7.

The woman has been confirmed as Caprie Satterwhite who has pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m., August 7. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is performing an autopsy.

Georgia State Patrol is currently conducting an active investigation on this incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories