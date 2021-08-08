Troup County car accident takes the life of 29-year-old West Point woman

Troup County, Ga. (WRBL) – Car crash in Troup County on August 7 turns fatal after a West Point woman died as a result of a two-vehicle collision.

First responders responded to the call in reference to a wreck on the 6200 block of West Point Road at 4:23 p.m., August 7.

The woman has been confirmed as Caprie Satterwhite who has pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m., August 7. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is performing an autopsy.

Georgia State Patrol is currently conducting an active investigation on this incident.