LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Patrick Crews, the Chairman of the Troup County Board of Commissioners, will be facing the primary elections on May 24, 2022. He is seeking a third four-year term as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.

“It truly has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Troup County,” said Crews.

Crews oversees the four other district commissioners in Troup County and has certain limited powers as Chairman. He is responsible for preparing the agenda for the county commissioners meetings and can vote only in case of a tie in a race between two other commissioners.

During his tenure as Chairman, Crews has overseen several projects in the community.

In the last year, the Agricultural Center partnered with UGA on Pegasus Pkwy. began construction and was completed. The “A.G. Center” serves as an extension for agriculture classes in the three high schools in Troup County. The county fire department has also received a new headquarters and training center that provides support to the firemen and women.

Crews said in the next year renovations are coming to several more areas in the community. He is overseeing the renovations to Pyne Road Park and the addition of its conference center that will sit on West Point Lake. He said he is also assisting in the renovations that are pending for the William J. Griggs Recreation Center set to begin later this year.

“I think that’s one of the driving decisions for me to want to run again was that there are some great projects that we have going on here in Troup County. I thought of another one, a new soccer complex that we’re planning to build out on Whitesville Rd. I’d like to see those come to fruition during my term,” said Crews.

He said he takes pride in the county government and its recognition of its employees. According to Crews, the county government has not faced staffing shortages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He credits that success to the leadership in the county government.