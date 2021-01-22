Troup County Commissioners approve plan to downsize election board

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Commissioners announced they will be making changes to their board of elections in order to make sure their elections run smoothly.

The changes include downsizing to a smaller board and having members be selected by the commissioners, instead of nominated by outside groups.

Patrick Crews, Chairman of the Troup County Commissioners, explained why these changes are necessary, despite holding successful elections the past two cycles.

“We’ve over the years had some issues with the board of elections having internal issues and because we did not pick those people to serve on the board all of the members of the board,” said Crews. The problem is that the county is liable for all for the actions of our board so we felt like, the commissioners felt like, it was important that we have input on who goes on the board.”

Crews went on to explain that the commissioners will pick members who well represent their community as a whole, stating that it will be a group of “diverse individuals.”

The legislation was approved by the commissioners and will now go on to the State Capitol where representatives will review the proposed changes and then push them through.

If passed, it will not go into effect until the next election cycle.