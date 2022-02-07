Troup County government sets up free COVID-19 testing site in LaGrange

FILE – A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. Republicans’ faith in science is falling as Democrats rely on it even more with a trust gap in science and medicine widening substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic, new survey data shows. It’s the largest gap in nearly five decades of polling by the General Social Survey, a widely respected trend survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in institutions since 1972. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Troup County has had 488 positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. Now, officials are setting up testing sites to raise awareness and hopefully lower the number of positive cases in the area.

Patrick Crews, the Chairman of the Troup County Board of Commissioners, said the county government introduced Better Care Diagnostic to do COVID-19 testing in the area to alleviate some of the pressure the department of public health and the local hospital were feeling.

“We’ve experienced a great demand for testing from our citizens and all. It’s mainly due to their employment situation and needing testing to return to work. I think one of the intangibles to us will be that we can take the pressure off our hospital emergency rooms and our local health department. They’ll be able to direct those individuals to this testing site,” said Crews.

The new testing site is completely free and is not bringing in any revenue to Troup County. It is funded by private insurance companies and the federal government. It will be open for a month but that timeframe may be extended if there is a high demand for COVID-19 testing in the area.

According to Crews, there are many companies offering assistance with COVID-19 testing across the country like Better Care Diagnostic.

Better Care Diagnostic is located in New Jersey and outsources their work to local professionals in each area, like LaGrange, to complete the testing. The outsourcing provides more job opportunities for the locals in each area they cover.

“They try to assemble a team of nursing or healthcare professionals once they go into a community. They will reach out and find out who is available. Either nurses that are on their days off or lab technicians that can come and work at those clinics,” said Crews.

The free testing site is located at former elementary school, Whitesville Road Elementary School. The address is 1700 Whitesville Road LaGrange, Ga. 30240. It is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed however, please visit testga.online to schedule an appointment.