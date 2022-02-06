Troup County High School prepares for the state championship hoping to win titles in individual competitions

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County High School hosted a wrestling tournament on Feb. 6-7, 2022 where six wrestlers qualified for the state championship tournament on Feb. 11, 2022.

Drew Garner, the Head Wrestling Coach at Troup County High School, said the coaches and wrestlers will be spending the next few days practicing and preparing to compete for the major title.

“Next weekend I’d love to crown my first individual state champ in 16 years so that has been a little drought here at Troup,” said Garner.

Troup County High School has sent many individual wrestlers to the state championship but has not attended as a team since 2001. Garner is a Troup County High School alumni and was a senior on the wrestling team at the time of their last state championship win.

More than half of Garner’s team will be attending the state championship tournament, most being sophomores. He has been the head wrestling coach for three years and hopes to bring home a state championship for the entire team within the next few years.

“My goal is to be a top 10 team this year but each year to climb closer and closer to that number one spot,” said Garner.