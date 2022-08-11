TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new safety procedures three weeks after an inmate escaped from the Troup County Jail. Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, escaped the jail via foot on July 22, 2022 and was apprehended on July 24, 2022 in Chambers County, Ala.

According to Sgt. Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the TCSO, Traffansted escaped through a fire exit door when a correctional officer mistakenly hit the release button.

“The unfortunate part of jail escapes is you don’t realize certain vulnerabilities until they happen which has happened in the past and inside of many other jails. Once you figure out those failures and vulnerabilities, you put steps in place to prevent it from happening again and mitigate the issue,” said Sgt. Smith.

Sgt. Smith said Traffansted was originally accounted for after booking but disappeared 90 minutes later when a second headcount was done. Traffansted escaped through the emergency door, climbed over a portion of the fence that did not have barbed wire at the time and fled through the woods behind the jail.

Since then, the TCSO has added barbed wire to the entire fence surrounding the jail and the alarm system on the emergency door has been updated to alert officers if opened. A caution guard has been added to the release button and additional lighting has been added on the panels so officers have a better view in the towers.

According to Sgt. Smith, the correctional officer responsible for the mistake, did not face any consequences at the time due to her short time on the job; however, training has now been extended for all new officers.

“Our training process here is an evolving process as laws change and as things happen that we need to address, we then implement those into the training process,” said Sgt. Smith.