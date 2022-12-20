TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two local organizations partnered to give back to the community in a big way this holiday season. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office and the Troup County Fire Department gave several bikes and scooters to Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots is a program that distributes toys to children who may not be able to receive toys for Christmas.

According Sgt. Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the TCSO, the bikes and scooters are donated by Walmart and other community partners.

“It certainly shows the partnership that we have with the Troup County Fire Department. We work with them professionally and then off the job we see them a lot of times. Doing this just shows the community our partnership we have with the fire department,” said Sgt. Smith.

The sheriff’s office picks up the bikes and the fire department assembles them and then they are donated. This year, there were 50 bikes and 20 scooters donated, they all stayed local in Troup County and were donated to children within the community.

Zac Steele, the Deputy Fire Chief for the TCFD, said the fire department also participates in toy drives on the weekends to be able to give back to the community.

“A lot of us are really blessed, we have great careers and great opportunities so any opportunity to give back to our own community and not just Troup County but LaGrange, West Point, Hogansville. Anybody in the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county we do our best to try to give back to,” said Steele.

Steele said it is important to the department that they give back to the community and give children an opportunity to receive gifts every Christmas.