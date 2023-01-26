LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System held a groundbreaking on Thursday for the new Rosemont Elementary School. The new school will be located next to the previous one and is set to be completed in fall 2024.

Superintendent, Dr. Brian Shumate, was in attendance and told WRBL that the school is being funded by E-Splost funds. He said Rosemont Elementary is the first school in the school system to be renovated because it was aging out and it was built in the 1950’s.

“We were fortunate that the county fully supported the SPLOST vote and we fully anticipate probably every SPLOST, every five years, were going to be looking at building some type of new school,” said Dr. Shumate.

The new school was estimated to cost $22-25 million but according to Shumate, inflation rose that number to $38 million. It is set to be 110,000 square ft. and will be able to hold up to nearly 900 students once it is completed.

Dr. Shumate said the school system will continue to own the previous building and is now considering different plans for it.

Several stakeholders were in attendance for the groundbreaking including Rosemont Elementary Principal, Martie Hornsby, District 2 city councilmember, Leon Childs and several board members.