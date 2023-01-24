TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System (TCSS) has approved a nearly $1 million project to add weapon detection systems to all the secondary schools. The decision comes in wake of recent mass school shootings all over the nation.

The Safety Coordinator for TCSS, Steve Heaton, said the systems that will be used are the CEIA Opengate. They can be seen as early as this spring in the high schools and before next school year in both middle schools. The systems will be used to detect any potential harm like knives, guns and any metals that can be used in firearms or explosive devices.

“It’s a wonderful way for us to be able to vet people coming into the school system. We can tighten up on how we let people into our schools by limiting access,” said Heaton.

According to Heaton, the weapon detection systems are expected to cost $323 thousand. The school system also intends to hire personnel that will operate the systems. There will be 10 new campus security officers to ensure the students and staff at each school are still moving efficiently. Hiring and training the new personnel is expected to cost $500 thousand, costing TCSS nearly $1 million.

Heaton said having the systems present will tighten security around the busiest times of the school day, arrival and dismissal.

“We are taking another step in making sure that our staff and students are safe,” said Heaton.

Heaton said one of the major benefits of the systems is that they are lightweight and can be utilized in different areas if needed.

There will be 18 total systems- three at each high school, two at each middle school and one at Callaway Stadium where large crowds often gather especially during fall football.