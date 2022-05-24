TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System has released the applications for free and reduced lunches available to students during the school year. Students have been receiving free lunch since returning back to school during COVID-19.

The 2022-2023 school year will be the first year students will have to complete the application since the pandemic if they would like to receive free or reduced lunch.

According to Diane Pain, the Director of Nutrition for the Troup County School System, about 65% of families in the system are eligible for free or reduced lunch. She said TCSS currently has 10 Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools and all the students in those schools eat breakfast and lunch for free.

“Lunch gets expensive especially if you have multiple children. For schools that are not universal free, that means our CEP schools and we have 10 of those. Other students have to pay for lunch. If the parent fills this out, that’ll give their child free lunch for the entire school year,” said Pain.

Parents have until May 25, 2022 to fill out the applications for this school year that also gives them a 30-day grace period to fill out the applications for the next school year in August. The applications for 2022-2023 will be available on July 1 however, a grace period will not be allotted if there is no application from this school year.

The application asks families to disclose the number of people living in their household and their annual gross income. The information provided is evaluated to determine if each family is eligible for free or reduced lunches.

If any families would like to apply, they can apply in-person at their child’s school or online through infinitecampus.com.