LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the video posted online by Tik Tok influencer, Kylie Strickland, was recorded in Pike County, Ga. They have turned over the evidence to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and said they will continue to work with them if needed.

Strickland posted a video of herself exposing her breasts to two minor boys in a pool on Tik Tok live. The video has sparked emotion from thousands of people across many sites like Tik Tok and Facebook.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed at this time if Strickland will be charged. Stick with News 3 on air and online as this story develops.