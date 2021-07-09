Troup County Sheriff’s Office: Two men arrested with stolen catalytic converters on I-85

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – During a traffic stop, deputies from Coweta County Sheriff’s Office discovered multiple expensive items that had been stolen from Troup County. The two men occupying the vehicle have been arrested in connection to the thefts, according to Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

(Lewis Dunca)

The traffic stop happened on July 9 at 7:30 a.m. on I-85. According to officials, numerous catalytic converters and power tools were found inside the vehicle by deputies at the time of the traffic stop.

(Randall James Douglas)

Investigators determine the catalytic converters had been stolen from Troup County.

Lewis Duncan, age 53, and Randall James Douglas, age 42, both of LaGrange, were arrested.

The two men have been charged with Theft by Taking, Possession of Tools for a crime, and Criminal Damage. Officials say additional charges are pending against both of the men.