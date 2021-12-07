Troup County welcomes new District 5 Commissioner; following long-time commissioners death

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange native, Dr. Jimmy McCamey Jr., will be taking the place of late, long-time Troup Commissioner, Richard English. He hopes to serve as role model the way English once did.

Dr. McCamey said his main priorities as he takes on this role will be affordable housing and the conditions inside of the Troup County Jail. He said during his campaign the consistent concerns were the lack of diversity for affordable housing and the conditions at the jail.

“My thoughts are, it’s time to go to work. People voiced their opinion during the campaign as well as during the election. To be able to win five out of the six precincts, that means people really heard my message and so I have to get to work and I have to deliver at this point,” said Dr. McCamey.

The LaGrange Housing Authority is located inside of District 5 and Dr. McCamey said he fully intends to work with the organization to create more affordable housing. He would like to see what they are doing on Whitesville Road throughout the entire district.

The LaGrange Housing Authority recently completed a $17 million project, The Phoenix, consists of 76 new apartment units, a community center and a gym. The new housing project is based off of a sliding scale for all residents and is only the first project to be completed of many in the next few years.

Dr. McCamey said he would like to diversify District 5 and have a variety of professionals living within the community.

Patrick Crews, the Chairman of the Troup County Board of Commissioners, said he is excited to welcome Dr. McCamey to the board and intends to stand by him as they serve the citizens of Troup County.

“Our Board of Commissioners welcome Dr. McCamey to our board. This is a big day in Troup County as Dr. McCamey follows a gentleman who served this community for 43 years. I look forward to serving with him as we serve our citizens. His new perspective will be welcomed by our board,” said Crews.

Dr. McCamey said he has gotten congratulated across the state from people that worked and knew English. He is eager to continue the work that was started by English and hopes to serve the community the way English once did.

“To able to take the torch now and move it forward with more opportunities and more information and more knowledge in terms of what government can do, in terms of working with people. I feel real good about where I am and not to be able to fill his shoes but to take his legacy to the next level,” said Dr. McCamey.