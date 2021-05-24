Troy University honors soldiers for National Military Appreciation Month

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – May is National Military Appreciation Month, and to honor soldiers Troy University is showing A History in Postcards Exhibit. The collection features 26,000 postcards, all donated to the university by the late Dr. Wade Hall.

Community Engagement Coordinator Alex Travis said the university likes to pay homage to military soldiers.

“Troy has a great history with the military. We do have classes offered in Fort Benning as well. We really hope that we show that connection to our military community here and we want members of the community and military members to feel welcomed and celebrated,” Travis said.

The collection has 1,500 historic postcards dating from 1903 to 1966. The handwritten messages on the postcards show the activities and thoughts of the soldiers who were serving during that time. People from all over the community have been stopping by to take a look at this historic exhibit.

“We’ve had a lot of community engagement. We’ve had it open to the public during the month of May as part of our National Military Appreciation Month. We’re celebrating service members and their families with this exhibit,” Travis said.

The exhibit includes eight double-sided screen banners and slide shows. Travis said the exhibit will not remain local. She expects the exhibit’s next stop is the Pentagon.

“It’s been great. I love that we get the opportunity to showcase the different exhibits at our campus. I love that this is military themed. This is a great exhibit. I think the next stop that it’s headed to is the Pentagon. So it’s really great to have a piece of that history here at Troy,” Travis said.

The collection represents military voices from more than 204 camps, forts or bases and from more than 180 US cities.

The traveling exhibit leaves Troy University’s Phenix City-Riverfront Campus May 26 at 8 p.m.