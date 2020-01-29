Trump administration looks to expand travel ban

WASHINGTON – It’s been three years since the Trump Administration enacted its first travel ban, and the Administration has plans to expand it, targeting seven new countries with immigration restrictions.

The first travel ban was delayed due to a court challenge.

Lawmakers and advocates rallied on Capitol Hill in support of legislation that would limit the President’s authority to restrict immigrants from entering the United States.

On the third anniversary of the initial order… advocates and lawmakers spoke out against President Trump’s ban on travel from some predominately Muslim countries.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Dick Durbin say the restrictions hurt families forced to remain apart.

“Stop this unwise, unconstitutional, Unamerican policy of racial discrimination,” said Blumenthal.

“Most Americans think we should do everything in our power to keep dangerous people from coming into our country. I do, too,” said Durbin. “But when you take a look at the Muslim travel ban you realize that it’s not grounded in national security and keeping us safe.”

Danah Harbi lives in Virginia. She says the ban is keeping her Syrian fiancé from joining her in the United States.

“And in just six days from now, I will be forced to leave my country indefinitely to establish residence with my fiancé across the world in Lebanon,” said Harbi.

Lawmakers are challenging that policy with the “No Ban Act”

“[We] will amend the underlying law, repeal the existing travel bans, and fix the hole in the heart of American immigration law,” said Sen. Chris Coons.

President Trump maintains the policy must be upheld to keep Americans safe and last week signaled plans to add new countries to the list.

“Now we are we’re adding a couple of countries to it. We have to be safe. Our country has to be safe,” said President Trump.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi say she plans to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote.