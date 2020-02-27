Trump Administration pledges more resources to fight coronavirus and possible outbreak in America

WASHINGTON- President Trump has announced a point person for his administration’s response to the growing global coronavirus outbreak.

Federal Health officials say while the outbreak is contained, we should be prepared for a pandemic.

President Donald Trump had all hands on deck, gathering his top officials to lay out a plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus.



“I’m going to be putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge and Mike will be working with the professionals, doctors, and everybody else,” said President Trump.

“We will continue to bring the full resources of the federal government in coordination with our state and local partners to see to the health and well-being, and to the effective response to the coronavirus here in the United States of America,” said Vice President Pence.

The Trump Administration is asking for $2.5 billion to fight the spread of the outbreak.



“Some Republicans could like us to get four and some Democrats would like us to get eight and a half and we’ll be satisfied whatever it is,” said President Trump.

Senior White House officials tell CBS News the president is taking messaging to prevent the stock market from tumbling further.

“I think the stock market will recover. The economy is very strong,” said President Trump.



After opening higher, the Dow Jones moved into negative territory in the early afternoon on Wednesday, following huge losses Monday and Tuesday.



The outbreak continues to spread outside China. Brazil reported its first case in South America – a man who recently returned from Italy. That country is now reporting about 350 cases, prompting the U.S. State Department to issue a travel advisory, asking U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution when traveling there.

Shortly after the President’s news conference, the government announced a new U.S. case. So far, it hasn’t been linked to travel.

Officials say the vaccine for the coronavirus is about a year-and-a-half away