TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department has charged one of the Walmart employees involved in a shooting at a Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Harris, 20, has been charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police say the shooting at Walmart involved at least three people, two of which were employees. No one was injured.

Harris is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $62,000 bond.