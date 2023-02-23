LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A grieving father buried his 15-year-old son on Wednesday afternoon after he was shot and killed.

Erick Woodyard was emotional when he sat down with WRBL before the funeral and discussed who his son, Quendarrious, was and what losing his son taught him.

“I try to think about the good times and try not to think about that I’ll never see him again,” said Erick.

Quendarrious was shot on Whitesville Rd. on Feb. 4 after an altercation at the Neighborhood Grocery Store. He was first taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center before he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He was a student at LaGrange High School at the time of his death.

Erick described his youngest son as an ‘excellent child’.

“While Quendarrious was growing up, he was very active and in all types of activities. He was staying in school, I made sure he was staying in school,” said Erick.

However, he said Quendarrious became troubled after his mother’s death in 2021.

“When his mom passed, he kind of took it hard. He started getting in trouble and stuff around the time that she got sick and everything. I think it was a burden on Quendarrious,” said Erick.

He shared with WRBL what this incident taught him and what he hopes parents will take away.

“Try to be with your kids, do stuff with them, keep them busy and always talk to them. Just being there helps kids so much,” said Erick.

The LaGrange Police Department confirmed that they are still asking for the public’s assistance in locating the parties responsible for Quendarrious’ death. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

There is also a GoFundMe account to assist with the costs of Quendarrious’ funeral and burial.