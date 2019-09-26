Two Chattahoochee Valley sheriffs scheduled to meet with Trump, Pence today

Two Chattahoochee Valley sheriffs are in Washington and plan to meet with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor and Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley are among a group of about 160 sheriffs from across the country meeting with the president on border security.

The meeting with law enforcement officials comes as Trump is facing an impeachment threat from the House of Representatives.

Taylor says border security impacts law enforcement across the nation not just along the U.S. borders. And that impact centers on illegal narcotics that are smuggled into the county.

“The border security is not just about people it’s about what those people are bringing in,” Taylor told News 3 this morning in a phone interview from D.C. “… Out all of the things that come in from other states narcotics-wise, it affects all of us and Russell County and Columbus.”

WRBL News 3 will continue to follow this story throughout the day.