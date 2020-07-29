Two dead in Alabama plane crash

STAPLETON, Ala (WKRG) Two people are dead following a plane crash Tuesday night in southwest Alabama.

Officials with the NTSB are expected on the scene this morning to try and figure out what happened.

The conditions at this site have made it difficult for first responders and investigators. It’s a heavily-wooded area and rain hampered travel conditions for those responding to the site following the crash.

According to FlightAware, the plane Left Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, en route to Muscle Shoals. Per FlightAware, it crashed about 15 minutes later.

The plane is a Beachcraft Bonanza, registered to an LLC out of Florence.

The two people killed have not been identified nor has a preliminary cause of the crash released.