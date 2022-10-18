LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Two firefighters were honored for their heroism and courage in LaGrange on Tuesday morning. Sgt. Michette Moon and Firefighter Brandi Capes were given the Bullard Hero, Save A Life Award for rescuing a fire victim back in May.

“I remember the fire being up my back, I remember the heat and I remember the reflection in the peripheral,” said Capes.

The fire took place on S. Lee St. in LaGrange and the victim was trapped in a room adjacent to the kitchen where the fire originated. Sgt. Moon and Capes had a short period of time to locate the victim and rescue her safely. The duo used a thermal imager and rescued the victim in about a minute.

Capes had completed her training at the fire academy just two months prior to the major incident that earned her the award from Bullard. She describes receiving the award as very “surreal” and “humbling”.

Sgt. Moon led the rescue and located the victim before calling for Capes. Sgt. Moon thanks the entire team for their hard work that day and said they received a lot of help from other members of the department. She also credits luck to their successful rescue.

“A lot of that whole scenario was luck. It was luck that we were able to get there that fast, we were standing by the truck when the call went out, we were in the truck within 15 seconds of the call going out. We got there fast, we were told to go straight in so everything happened all together. When hard work and hard training and discipline all come together that’s when a little bit of luck comes in and things work,” said Sgt. Moon.

Sgt. Moon has worked for the department for nine years and completed her Georgia Smoke Divers certification just two months before the heroic save.