Two friends use flower art to offer encouragement to the masses

WAUSAU, WI (CBS)- Two friends are drawing inspiration after seeing how many flowers are being thrown away in countries like Belgium and the Netherlands.

They’re putting flowers in the United States to good use.

Fawn Mueller is the owner of Inspired by Nature Floral Design.

“Flower shops are non-essential. It breaks my heart to say that, that we’re non-essential but we are. I’m turning my cooler off we’re done,” said Mueller.

With her newfound time, and flowers donated by Krueger Floral, Mueller is using her talents to brighten up the 400 block.

“I cannot bring to nursing homes. I can not bring these to hospitals. The people at church I’m not supposed to see. So, here we are,” Mueller said.

“The whole goal here is to bring hope and solidarity and a promise of something better to the community,” said Natasia Laughnan, owner of Natasia Nicole Photography.

Laughnan is a friend and photographer, capturing these moments. Two entrepreneurs, uniting, at a time when we all need it.