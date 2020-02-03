Two major Columbus companies halt travel to China amid Coronavirus concerns

Two large Columbus companies are being impacted by the Coronavirus.

TSYS and the W.C. Bradley Company have halted travel to and from China as concerns over the deadly virus grow. Both companies have operations in China, but not in the Wuhan province that is most impacted.

TSYS issued a statement today when contacted by News 3. They have a moratorium on corporate travel to Asia Pacific countries. TSYS, now part of Atlanta-based Global Payments, has a joint venture with one of the largest electronic payment processors in China.

The statement from TSYS read in part:

“Any team members that recently traveled to China and are returning to other countries are advised to work from home for at least 10 days.”

TSYS is working with worldwide health agencies.

“At this time, we do not anticipate any impacts to our business, but are continuing to closely monitor reports from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Overseas Security Advisory Council of the State Department (OSAC),” the statement read.

The Bradley Company has three retail brands that have a presence in China, including grill-maker Char-Broil. They have two offices in China, one in Shekou and the other near Shanghai.

Those offices will be closed this week, President Marc Olivié tells News 3. They do not anticipate a significant impact to the business if the offices are able to reopen next week.

“If it goes beyond that, we will have to revisit it,” Olivié said.

Aflac does not do business in China but has substantial business in Japan. That Columbus company has not restricted travel to Japan, but continues to monitor the situation.

Columbus State University sent out an email to students, faculty and staff on Monday.

The university currently has no students studying in China and none of its Columbus students are from the impacted province.