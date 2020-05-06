Two Mulberry Creek Elementary siblings express appreciation for their teachers

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- This week is Teacher Appreciation Week and News 3 is proud to be teaming up with our community partners at Kinetic Credit Union for a special salute to our local educators.

Our campaign continues this morning with messages of gratitude from a sister and brother – fourth-grader Addy and first-grader Jake Seman. They attend Mulberry Creek Elementary school in Cataula.

Addy has a message of thanks for her teachers – Carla Sims, Lindsay Lewis and Cathy Welsh.

Jake wants to give a shout-out to his teachers – Tammy Harris and Kamy Davidson.

“Thank you Ms. Sims and Ms. Lewis and Ms. Welsh for an awesome year at Mulberry Creek Elementary School!” said Addy.

“Thank you Ms. Harris and Ms. Davidson for an awesome year at Mulberry Creek Elementary School!” said Jake.

A big thank you to Addy, Jake, and their father J.J. for sending those videos in to us.

Now it’s your turn—and it’s easy!



Just record a brief, 15-second or less video to show your child’s appreciation for a special teacher in their life and then submitted it to us via our WRBL News 3 Facebook page.

We’ll continue sharing some of those videos on air all this week.

You can also watch them all on WRBL’s Kinetic Credit Union Teacher Appreciation Page.