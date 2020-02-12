Two nearly century-old Columbus oak trees taken down in Broadway median

That was the sound of chainsaws you heard coming from the median of the most popular block in downtown Columbus Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two large Darlington oak trees in the 1000 block were taken down by city work crews. The trees were estimated to be close to 90 years old.

That means they were likely planted between the first and second World Wars.

The trees were diseased and dropping limbs. Because it is a popular gathering spot for concerts and other uptown events, it is important for the area to be safe, Public Works Director Pat Biegler tells News 3.

“They have been deteriorating for five and six years,” Biegler said. “They started to lose enough limbs we needed to take them out.”

It has taken two days to get them down and hauled off. Two new Darlington oak, between 5- and 6-inches in diameter will be planted to replace the fallen oaks. They will be planted as soon as the others are down and the stumps have been ground down, Biegler said.

“I hate it,” Biegler said. “But they were dying of old age.”

It could be more than a year before any of the other large oaks along Broadway need to come down, Biegler said.