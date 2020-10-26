Two new early voting locations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Civic Center Ice Rink and the Columbus Health department both opened today as early voting locations, bringing the total number of early voting sites in Muscogee County to five.

Director of Elections and Registrations for Muscogee County, Nancy Boren, says the Civic Center Ice Rink is the second “mega-center” voting location based off of its sheer size and capacity to accommodate voters. Both the Civic Center Ice Rink and the Convention and Trade Center have 60 voting machines inside and are both the most accessible to those with disabilities.

“We already have 33% of the registered active voters in Muscogee County who have cast their ballot. You may not have to wait on election day either, you certainly don’t have to wait at anyone of our five early voting locations. We hope you join us regardless of whether it’s election day or for early voting,” says Boren.

In addition to the Civic Center Ice Rink and the Columbus Health Department the three other early voting locations are the Citizens Service Center, Shirley Winston Rec Center, and the Convention and Trade Center. All early voting locations operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for the Civic Center Ice Rink and Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center. Those two locations operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As of today, the total number of votes cast at each location thus far are listed below, per Boren:

Civic Center Ice Rink: 177

Citizen Services Center: 16,318

Convention and Trade Center: 7,801

Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center: 2,696

Columbus Health Department: 809

All early voting ends this Friday, October, 30th.