Two new early voting locations in Columbus

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Civic Center Ice Rink and the Columbus Health department both opened today as early voting locations, bringing the total number of early voting sites in Muscogee County to five.

Director of Elections and Registrations for Muscogee County, Nancy Boren, says the Civic Center Ice Rink is the second “mega-center” voting location based off of its sheer size and capacity to accommodate voters. Both the Civic Center Ice Rink and the Convention and Trade Center have 60 voting machines inside and are both the most accessible to those with disabilities.

“We already have 33% of the registered active voters in Muscogee County who have cast their ballot. You may not have to wait on election day either, you certainly don’t have to wait at anyone of our five early voting locations. We hope you join us regardless of whether it’s election day or for early voting,” says Boren.

In addition to the Civic Center Ice Rink and the Columbus Health Department the three other early voting locations are the Citizens Service Center, Shirley Winston Rec Center, and the Convention and Trade Center. All early voting locations operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for the Civic Center Ice Rink and Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center. Those two locations operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As of today, the total number of votes cast at each location thus far are listed below, per Boren:

  • Civic Center Ice Rink: 177
  • Citizen Services Center: 16,318
  • Convention and Trade Center: 7,801
  • Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center: 2,696
  • Columbus Health Department: 809

All early voting ends this Friday, October, 30th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 65°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 76° 65°

Monday

78° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 65°

Tuesday

82° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 70°

Wednesday

78° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 78° 72°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 78° 54°

Friday

70° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 70° 52°

Saturday

68° / 53°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 68° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories