Two “persons of intererst” in abduction of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney arrested on unrelated charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRBL) — Birmingham Police have released new information in the kidnapping case of Birmingham toddler, 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

WIAT in Birmingham reports on Tuesday afternoon, Chief Patrick Smith of the Birmingham Police Department announced that warrants had been issued on two “persons of interest” in the abduction case had been arrested on unrelated charges to the investigation.

Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown have been questioned by the police the last couple of days in the case.

“During the investigation, detectives interviewed both subjects in relation to the disappearance of Kamille McKinney,” Smith said. “Although investigators were unable to gather pertinent information on the location of Kamille McKinney, evidence was obtained to allow detectives to obtain warrants on both subjects.”

Stallworth, 39, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute. Stallworth, who was found to have the information on his phone, is being held on a total bond of $500,000.

Brown, 29, was originally charged with kidnapping, but ultimately had her probation revoked. She is being held with no bond.