Two Savannah locations make Yelp’s top 25 most haunted spots in the U.S. list

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Yelp, the popular business review website, named the top 25 most haunted spots in the U.S.

Two local business made the cut among the ghostly establishments.

Savannah’s The Olde Pink House took the number one spot. Savannah’s The Marshall House made the list as well at number 11.

See the full list below.

According to Yelp, they created the list by identifying businesses in the restaurant, food, travel and arts categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.

They then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.

Haunted houses and ghost tours were not considered.