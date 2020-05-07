Two siblings from Aaron Cohn Middle School give their teachers an A+

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Throughout this week, News 3 is teaming up with our partners at Kinetic Credit Union to salute the incredible service and support our local educators provide to our children and communities.

Our Teacher Appreciation Week campaign continues this morning with two messages of gratitude from a brother and sister who attend Aaron Cohn Middle School in Midland, Georgia.

The first message is from Robert ‘Deuce’ Malone – an eighth grader at the school.

The second is from his sister Sidne – a sixth grader at Aaron Cohn.

“Hi my name is Robert Malone an eighth grader at Aaron Cohn and I’d like to thank the teachers I’ve had over the last three years for helping me grow and get a better education,” said Robert.

“Hi I’m Sidne Malone, I’m a sixth grader at Aaron Cohn Middle School and I’d like to thank Ms. Cox and Ms. Marstin for all they have done,” said Sidne.

Two thumbs up from all of us at News 3, too, to Sidne and Robert! We also appreciate their father, Bobby, for submitting their videos.

Just record a brief, 15-second or less video to show your child’s appreciation for a special teacher in their life and then submit it to us via our WRBL News 3 Facebook page.

We’ll continue sharing some of those videos on air all this week during “News 3 This Morning.”

You can also watch all of them online on WRBL’s Kinetic Credit Union Teacher Appreciation Page.

