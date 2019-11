LaGrange, GA (WRBL)- A local athlete who became a two-time Super Bowl champion plans to give back to the community this weekend.

LaGrange native Tyrone Poole will host a turkey giveaway on Sunday in LaGrange.

The giveaway runs Sunday afternoon from 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm in the former Cannon School Street parking lot at 115 Cannon Street.

The first 50 families to come receive a turkey and canned goods for Thanksgiving.