Two wanted for theft of property: one in custody, other remains at large in east Alabama

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects are wanted for Burglary and Theft of Property in east Alabama, according to a news release from Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.

The two suspects were identified by a community tip in relation to a burglary that took place in Dadeville, Alabama on Sept. 23.

Game camera photos were released by the Tallapoosa County Investigators from the incidents, asking for assistance in identifying the individuals.

Officials issued warrants for both men; Mackinley Cade Moore and Donald Mark George.

Sept. 29, Moore was taken into custody in Notasulga, Alabama. Officials are still looking for George.

George, 32, stand 6’01” and weighs 155 lbs. He was charged on Sept. 23, 2021 in Dadeville, Alabama.

Anyone with information in regards to the location of George or about the Yakes Lake burglary can contact the numbers below: