Tyler Perry uses his personal plane to fly aid to the Bahamas

ATLANTA, Ga (CNN)–Tyler Perry said he’d help the Bahamas once the storm has passed, and it seems he’s followed through on that promise. The movie icon reportedly used his personal plane to ship water, hygiene items, sleeping bags and other necessities down to the hardest hit areas, according to TMZ, which said he’s made two trips to the Abaco Islands.

On the way home Perry also brought back several passengers, including a pregnant woman who needed medical attention, the outlet reported. Perry had posted on his social media accounts on Wednesday that he would help the island rebuild after the storm had passed.