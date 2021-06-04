U.S. 80 blocked police on scene of multiple vehicle crashes near Psalmond Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police are working a multiple-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Psalmond Road.

The accident happened about 2 p.m. and has blocked all four lanes of the highway.

Witnesses tell News 3 that power lines have been knocked down. Police say there were eight cars involved and none of the injuries appears to be serious, according to police spokesperson Chief of Staff Katina Williams.

“There were seven different crashes,” Williams said. “There was an initial accident, then the other crashes were caused as people hit the brakes at the accident scene.”

It is at a dangerous intersection that has waited for more than a year for a traffic signal.

News 3 will have a crew on the scene. And will report additional details as they become available.