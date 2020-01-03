U.S. strike kills high-level Iranian general in Baghdad

The U.S. Defense Department says it has killed a high-level Iranian general in an attack at the Baghdad International Airport. The major development follows two days of unrest outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

The U.S. Defense Department says the military, at the direction of the President, conducted “a defensive action” at the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, killing a key Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement , the Defense Department said Soleimani, who led the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.

The statement continued: ”This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

The US says General Soleimani approved the siege this week on the U.S. embassy by Iran-backed militia supporters in Baghdad.

On Thursday, The U.S. increased its presence in the region. U.S. troops with the 82nd Airborne Division arrived in Kuwait. An additional three thousand are on alert and preparing to deploy to the region.

“It’s not a show of force, it’s a reinforcing capability that we can employ not just in Iraq but throughout the region, said Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Speaking to reporters off camera, Esper said earlier that there are indications militias loyal to Iran are planning further attacks.

“Do I think they may do something? Yes, and they will likely regret it,” Esper told reporters.

Iranian-backed demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy’s perimeter on Tuesday, setting fires, throwing rocks and destroying a reception building at the sprawling compound.

After the operation, President Trump sent one tweet – an American flag.

In addition to the 82nd Airborne, the Pentagon is deploying three Marine amphibious ships to the Persian Gulf as reinforcements in case they’re needed.