UA student gatherings, events prohibited for next 2 weeks amid tightened guidelines

Top Stories

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama announced tightened coronavirus guidelines for students on- and off-campus Friday.

According to a letter to students from Vice President for Student Life Dr. Myron Pope, extra precautions were put in place after photos emerged of students not adhering to the state’s COVID-19 ordinance.

All student events on campus have been postponed for the next 14 days. Classes will continue on as scheduled.

Other changes to student life include:

  • Gatherings in common areas of on- and off-campus Greek housing are prohibited.
  • Visitors are prohibited at on-campus housing.
  • Meal service will be “grab-n-go” only in Greek housing.
  • Face coverings are required in all public areas.

Hosts of prohibited gatherings will received “heightened consequences,” even for a first offense, according to the letter.

“We are doing everything in our power to have a successful fall semester. We are calling on our student body to do your part each and every day – on campus and off campus,” Pope said in the letter.

More information on the changes can be found here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 70°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 87° 70°

Sunday

86° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Monday

87° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 87° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 74°

Wednesday

89° / 74°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 89° 74°

Thursday

90° / 74°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 90° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
72°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories