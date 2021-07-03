UAlbany’s Jeff Undercuffler Jr. joins Barstool Athletics

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NCAA started allowing college athletes to cash in on their name, image, and likeness on Thursday. The move opens the doors for athletes to ventures such as endorsement deals and merchandising opportunities for the first time ever. University of Albany quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. is already taking advantage, linking up with one of the most popular brands in sports.

Undercuffler Jr. announced on Twitter Friday night he’s joined Barstool Athletics.

Blessed to be affiliated with @stoolathletics #BarstoolAthlete



GO GREAT DANES 💜🐕 — Jeff Undercuffler Jr. (@Jcuff13) July 3, 2021

Launched practically on a whim Thursday by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, Barstool Athletics is a brand new NCAA marketing firm.

Barstool Athletes Inc is the most barstool thing ever. No thought put into it. No clue what we were doing. And 2 hours later the most powerful student athlete organization in the country. Still no clue what’s happening. #fortheplayers #barstoolathlete — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 1, 2021

Undercuffler set single-season program records for completions, pass attempts, passing yards, and passing touchdowns in 2019. He played three games in the shortened spring season before going down with an injury.