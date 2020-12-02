Uncle of murdered east Alabama man reacts to arrests, praises sheriff

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)- An uncle reacts to the recent arrests made in his nephew’s murder.

“It is a terrible situation. It is a terrible feeling to have someone taken from you. I’m glad arrests have been made,” said Drew Tyner.

Anthony Wilborn was abducted from the Loansome Pine Area October 21, 2020. His body was found floating in a Hatchechubbee creek October 30th. An autopsy later revealed Wilborn was shot.

Authorities were unable determine how long his body was left in the creek because he was badly decomposed.

Russell County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests in connection with Wilborn’s murder November 25th.

Gary Cochran, 46, and Juavon Williams, 26, are facing capital murder charges. Both suspects are being held in the Russell County Jail without bond. Authorities say robbery was the motive for the killing.

“It’s a travesty that Anthony was 39-years-old and had his life taken so early and so young,” said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

The victim’s uncle is no stranger to crime.

He spent 19 years investigating homicides with the Columbus Police Department. He now understands grief in a way he never did.

“Being on that side has no comparison to being on this side,” said Tyner.

Tyner says the arrests won’t bring Anthony back, but he’s thankful for the work of Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor and his team.

“He told me that he was going to do everything in his power to try and figure out who committed this crime. And, the sheriff held true to his word. He takes his job so seriously and he takes people who have been victimized so seriously,” said Tyner.

“You know, for the family to feel like that we have been successful so far is very gratifying. We want to speak for our victims, to give them their day in court, and you can’t do that unless you put the work and the hours in and bring somebody to justice,” said Sheriff Taylor.