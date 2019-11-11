“Unite the Valley” planned for Saturday, November 16, in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) People losing their lives and futures to violence happens all too often. But one young person is looking to unify the community through prayer and positivity.

Abby Bradshaw works as the morning news producer at WRBL News 3. In covering the news, Bradshaw understands how Columbus experiences way too many violent crimes. She says one morning driving home she became inspired to plan an event to bring the community together.

That’s the inspiration behind “Unite the Valley.” The event is planned for this Saturday, November 16, in Uptown Columbus, at 6 pm Eastern– and you’re invited.