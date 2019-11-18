Unite the Valley promotes light in the community

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – People gathered this weekend for a unity event put together by our very own morning producer, Abby Bradshaw. The goal of ‘Unite the Valley’ was to speak life into the community after recent murders and crimes.

It was held on the Broadway stage in downtown Columbus near Iron Bank Coffee. Abby was joined by Sheriff Donna Tompkins, Former Columbus Police Chaplain Roy Isasi, associate pastor of the Verge Church Chuck Odum, Reverend Willie Phillips, and Tony Pettis.

The faith based event consisted of encouraging messages and ended with a candlelight vigil. Those involved say loving people is the most important part of being a community, especially in hard times.

This was the first time “Unite the Valley” was held.